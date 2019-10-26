Fast food delivery man robbed in Limassol

Police in Limassol are investigating a report by a 28-year-old fast food delivery man who was robbed Friday evening while delivering food in the tourist area of Yermasogia.

The robbers took a bag with 200 euro inside and 35 euro worth of food the delivery man had with him.

The man told police he had gone to an area in Yermasogia at around nine to deliver food and on his arrival there a teenage girl between 15 and 17 said she was the one who had ordered the food.

As he was standing there, a hooded man asked him to hand over the belt bag he was weatring. Another man also with his face covered took the food from he motorcycle’s food delivery box. A third person with his face covered was also there.

Read more: