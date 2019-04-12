Fashion Revolution Week on April 23th-29th encourages fashionistas and consumers to ask Who made my clothes?

Fashion Revolution is the organization putting a spotlight on the ethics of the retail industry. If you need a refresher of the incident, the Rana Plaza in 2013 in Dhaka, Bangladesh, resulted in the death of 1138 innocent workers. Fashion Revolution is an alliance of designers, retailers, writers, academics, business leaders, parliamentarians and celebrities pushing for integrity in the retail industry.

Fashion Revolution aims to use the power of the fashion industry and social media to reconnect the consumer with the producers of their clothes. It encourages people to learn about the origins of their clothes and to engage with the labels that they buy. The retailer and consumers both share responsibility because where market decides to spend money is the key to discouraging global malpractice.

Fashion Revolution Cyprus aim to make consumers aware of the manufacturing process, to promote slow fashion movement and inspire consumers to shop consciously and buy something unique.

On 19-21 of April, at the Old Municipal Market of Nicosia, the beginning of Fashion Revolution Week in Cyprus will be launched.

Local designers, artisans and artists, including the community of Agora Project, will join forces in a celebration of solidarity and love for fashion.

Come meet them in person, and purchase your favourite creations, from the POP UP MARKET.

You will get to attend, free of charge, adults upcycling and skills learning workshops.

A celebration wouldn’t be one without performances inspired by the matters we focus on Fashion Revolution, by very talented artists.

You can’t miss the sustainable fashion catwalk which will take place, presenting the innovative and sustainable designers of Cyprus.

In the Discussions Hall, you will attend and participate in extremely interesting discussions and presentations regarding the pollution of the environment, rights in the work space and sustainability.