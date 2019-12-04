Farmers to get advanced compensation over damaged seasonal crop

After taking into consideration a preliminary damages assessment by the Agriculture Ministry, the Council of Ministers on Wednesday decided to grant a 30% down payment to affected farmers from last October’s extreme weather conditions. Seasonal crop had been severely damaged.

A statement by the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development and the Environment also said that the advanced payment comes in effect immediately, with every possible effort being made to expedite overall compensation to beneficiaries.

And that full compensation will be paid upon completion of the final assessment on the damages, it also said.

“Today’s approval (by Cabinet) of the proposal by the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development and the Environment means that we are fulfilling commitment to immediately pay advances over October’s damages,” the statement also said.

The Ministry is doing its utmost to also compensate other farmers whose crops were damaged by extreme weather over the past year, it added.

