Farmers protest over PDO registration delays

November 8, 2019 at 4:25pm
Sheep and goat farmers protested over delays in the PDO registration of halloumi as they gathered outside the Ministry of Commerce on Friday, November 8. They urged the Government to complete the procedures for registering halloumi as a Protected Designation of Origin (PDO). Their representatives met Minister Yiorgos Lakkotrypis and have also requested to meet President Nicos Anastasiades to present their demands.

They require the prompt application of the Halloumi law (CYS 95/1985) and stated it is unacceptable that Halloumi contains less than 20% of sheep and goat milk.

The representatives of the unions PEK – EKA – Panagrootikos – New Rural Movement – Euroagroticos supported farmers’ demands.

Source: Philnews

Photo: BBC Food

