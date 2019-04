A 63 year old farmer is at the A&E in Nicosia General Hospital after sustaining injuries in a labour accident in Peristerona.

According to police, the man noticed a fault in his tractor while driving it on Monday noon.

He then got off and tried to repair it, when, under conditions which are being investigated, his limbs got trapped inside.

Authorities rushed to the scene to release the man and transferred him to Nicosia General Hospital.