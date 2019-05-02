Farfalle with salmon, spinach and lemon-yoghurt cream

Ingredients
500 gr farfalle
2 tablespoons of olive oil
1 small onion, finely chopped
1 clove of garlic, melted
4 fillets of salmon without skin and bone
1/3 cups white wine
1 bunch of spinach, the leaves only
3 tablespoons of lemon juice
1 spoon of lemon zest
¾ cup strained yogurt
Salt and freshly ground pepper.
Method
Step 1:
Boil the farfalle in plenty of salted water, following the package instructions. Then drain them but keep a little of their water.
Step 2:
In a large saucepan or pan, add the olive oil to boil over medium – high heat. Pour the onion with the garlic in the pan and cook for two minutes until the onion has softened but. Salt the salmon fillets on both sides. With a spatula, push the onions around the pan and put the fillets in the middle. Bake for 2 minutes on each side. They will not be completely cooked.
Step 3:
Pour the wine in the pan and let it evaporate for about 1 minute. Add the spinach leaves over the salmon. Stir gently until the spinach wilts. The salmon will break into pieces and will be mixed together. Add lemon juice, lemon zest and yoghurt to the pan. Stir gently and add the farfalle while stirring again. Transfer the food to a serving platter. Sprinkle with a lot of freshly ground pepper and serve.