Famagusta municipality coordinates action with Foreign Ministry

The Municipality of Turkish-held Famagusta is coordinating action with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a bid to exert pressure on Ankara to allow the town’s legitimate Greek Cypriot inhabitants to return to their homes.

Numerous UN resolutions call for the return of the once a cosmopolitan coastal resort which now looks like a ‘ghost’ town back to its displaced inhabitants.

A delegation headed by newly-elected Famagusta mayor Simos Ioannou met late on Monday with Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides to exchange views on a number of issues, including a future meeting with the President of the Republic.

As well as a visit to Brussels, a meeting with diplomats from EU member states and the organization of a special event to highlight the ongoing tragedy of Famagusta, according to CNA.

Turkish moves over the past couple of days indicated that Ankara plans to settle the deserted town – a threat that has been going on for year.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 following an invasion by Turkey which still occupies the island’s northern third.

Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in the summer of 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

