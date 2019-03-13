Fairy Festival 2019

Faeries, princes and princesses, knights, pixies and pirates, gather round for a celebration of spring!

The 4th Fairy Festival in Cyprus will be held again at Cyherbia in Avgorou, on March the 30th & 31st 2019.

Dress up as your favourite fairytale character and experience a day of adventure and enchantment in the natural surroundings of the botanical park.

Games and activities in the Herb gardens, Labyrinth and Enchanted Forest for all the family include:

Adventure in the Maze

Discover the Fairy village

Stiltwalking

Ring Tilting

Maypole dancing

Treasure hunt

Make a Magic Wand

Catch your Dreams

Steampunk Alchemy Show

Best costume competition for kids and adults

Open from 9:30 till 18:00. Show and storytelling times to be announced.

Entrance 6 euros p.p. adults and children. Ages 3 and under free. No booking required.

Information: tel. 99915443

Cyherbia Botanical Park is situated on the Ormidia-Avgorou Road, exit 63 from A3.