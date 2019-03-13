Fairy Festival 2019

Menu
Faeries, princes and princesses, knights, pixies and pirates, gather round for a celebration of spring!
The 4th Fairy Festival in Cyprus will be held again at Cyherbia in Avgorou, on March the 30th & 31st 2019.
Dress up as your favourite fairytale character and experience a day of adventure and enchantment in the natural surroundings of the botanical park.
Games and activities in the Herb gardens, Labyrinth and Enchanted Forest for all the family include:
Adventure in the Maze
Discover the Fairy village
Stiltwalking
Ring Tilting
Maypole dancing
Treasure hunt
Make a Magic Wand
Catch your Dreams
Steampunk Alchemy Show
Best costume competition for kids and adults
Open from 9:30 till 18:00. Show and storytelling times to be announced.
Entrance 6 euros p.p. adults and children. Ages 3 and under free. No booking required.
Information: tel. 99915443
Cyherbia Botanical Park is situated on the Ormidia-Avgorou Road, exit 63 from A3.

 

 

