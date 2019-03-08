The Ezousa Valley is one of the most beautiful valleys of Cyprus. Due to its high ecological value it has been included in the European network
The first thing one observes coming into the village is an enormous rock dominating the landscape. It is 70 m high and 250 m long.
The area is offered for people that love trekking in nature. In the area of Episkopi you can find four organized walking trails and picnic sites.
Explore the awesome Minthis Hills and the beauty of Minthis Villages, Tsada, Kallepeia and Episkopi.
Episkopi Mwrou Nerou
Courtesy of the Episkopi Paphos Enviromental Information Centre