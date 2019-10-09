EY Cyprus hosts annual regional meeting of EY’s People Advisory Services leadership

In honour of the one-year anniversary of the new local People Advisory Services (PAS) practice, EY Cyprus hosted this year’s annual regional meeting of the PAS leaders. The meeting took place on October 2 and 3, 2019, at the main EY offices in Nicosia, with the participation of 25 Partners from the PAS departments in the Central, Eastern and Southeastern Europe and Central Asia (CESA) region. CESA is one of EY’s 27 regions and is part of the EMEIA global area. It is one of the most diverse, complex and multi-country regions in EY.

The meeting provided the ideal platform for EY executives to discuss and share information on the following topics:

► The future of Human Resource Management and mobility/ migration practices and the new technology-enabled services which can be shared and deployed jointly by EY’s CESA PAS professionals

► Ways of aligning the priorities and services offered by PAS, ensuring that EY’s purpose of building a better working world is served by all PAS Partners and their teams.

As the host of the meeting, Panayiotis Thrasyvoulou, Associate Partner and Head of People Advisory Services in EY Cyprus, commented: “I feel great pleasure and honour to have hosted our colleagues from CESA here in Cyprus. During this two-day event we had the opportunity to analyse the positive prospects of our practice, as well as the future of work, mobility and migration, and HR management.

“The meeting was a success, both in tackling important matters that concern our clients and sharing best practices, as well as in empowering and strengthening our bond as a group in CESA PAS. I am confident that we are part of a strong integrated team that has a good sense of the scale of our industry, the services offered and the market expertise that EY PAS possesses. This meeting gave a strong message that EY’s People Advisory Services has a bright future both in Cyprus and in the wider CESA Region.”