EY Cyprus announce its new and enhanced Tax and Legal Seminar series

EY Cyprus is back with its new series of seminars on Taxation and Legal Issues, addressed to all those looking to deepen their knowledge and hands-on training on the ever-evolving domestic and international tax and regulatory practices. In a business world focused on transparency and compliance, tax and regulatory needs can only be met with ongoing knowledge upgrade.

Recognising both the professional requirements and the demand for practical training, EY Cyprus delivers seminars that meet the current needs of the finance, accounting, tax, legal officer and consultant, as well as those of businessmen and investors who need to consider tax and legal matters in their organisations.

Concentrating on practicality, sessions are delivered by a dedicated team of trainers certified by the Human Resource Development Authority of Cyprus (HRDA-ΑΝΑΔ), the EY Global Academy and the Cyprus Bar Association. With the use of modern technology, case studies, team exercises and quizzes, attendees can interactively engage, in a safe environment, in resolving tax and legal issues expected in their daily work.

In addition to multi-enterprise programmes, EY Cyprus provides specialised seminars that can also be subsidised by the HRDA, tailored to the specific circumstances of the companies, and the needs of their staff, as they arise after a thorough study of these organisations. Also, to meet local and international needs, CY Cyprus expands its services by offering flexible, remote access through live streaming, video-on-demand and web-based learning.

Philippos Raptopoulos, Head of Tax and Legal Services at EY Cyprus, notes: “We have introduced this tax and legal education initiative, responding to the needs of our clients and the general public for ongoing information and training, to keep abreast of developments. Our purpose at EY is to help build a better working world, and with that in mind, we address the most common business challenges, which are usually focused on tax and legal compliance, through the provision of valuable practical knowledge”.

George Liasis, Partner and Head of Indirect Tax Services at EY Cyprus, dealing with the most rapidly evolving tax fields, such as VAT and consumption taxes, highlights: “As the domestic and international tax and regulatory framework is changing daily, the question arises as to how businesses are responding to unexpected developments. We strive to answer this question by promoting and developing useful knowledge tools for companies and their executives operating in the jurisdiction Cyprus”.

Panayiotis Thrasyvoulou, Associate Partner and Head of People Advisory Services at EY Cyprus, underlines: “EY has established itself as a prime provider of professional education and development. Our expertise spans from soft skills and leadership development, to tax and legal education and transfer of expertise. I am very proud of what we have achieved to date and look forward to our new programs”.

EY Cyprus regularly circulates alerts on tax developments and organises client events and training sessions, advising on all tax and legal aspects in Cyprus. For an insight, access EY Cyprus relevant video and the seminar schedule up until December 2019.