Extra charges for payments with card not allowed, consumer association warns

The Consumers Association has warned consumers not to accept additional fees for transactions carried out using a card but to pay exactly what is shown on the product or the invoice.

It said that additional charges may be small, but they are illegal unless there is clear notification that these apply.

If the merchant/seller decides to impose an additional fee for payments using a credit or debt card, then a sign to this effect must be clearly visible at the shop specifying that there is an extra charge and how high it is.

A merchant/seller must charge exactly the price of the product or services and is not allowed to charge an additional amount with the excuse that payment was made with a card.

If there is no sign to this effect, then consumers should report any attempt to charge them extra.