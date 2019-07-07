Explosive device goes off outside Nicosia company offices

Nicosia police are investigating an attempt to destroy property after an explosive device went off outside the offices of a company belonging to a 58 year old at around 1.30 am.
The device caused considerable damage to the entrance of the offices.
Police also found another explosive device on the back wheel of a car belonging to an 83 year old man which was parked in a parking area adjoining the offices.
That device was neutralised by members of the police’s explosives team.
Nicosia CID are investigating.