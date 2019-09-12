Explosions in military area in Turkish-held north Cyprus (video, photos)

Consecutive explosions and a fire occurred in a military zone a little before 2 am east of Kyrenia in Turkish occupied northern Cyprus, Turkish Cypriot media reports.

There are no fatalities but some minor injuries were reported because of glass shards that scattered because of the explosions.

It was not immediately clear whether the fire preceded the explosions.

The explosions occurred in a military depot opposite the Acapulco Hotel in Ayios Epiktitos.

The hotel and residents from the nearby area were evacuated because of the fire and electricity in the region cut off as a precaution.

The fire was put under control at around 7 am.

Videos have been posted on social media from the explosions as well as of residents being evacuated.

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci said the explosions started at around 2 am, opposite the Acapulco Hotel.

He added that fire services and civil defence had sped to the scene and all the appropriate measures taken.

The cause of the explosions and fire will be investigated today.