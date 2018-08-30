Pera Vasa Picnic Site

Agios Nikolaos – Djelefou bridge road, 9 km from Agios Nikolaos village after Djelefu bridge and the Arminou dam.

Maximum Capasity in persons 250

Rules of conduct of visitors

Visitors to the picnic and camping sites should comply with certain basic rules of conduct to ensure that minimum damage is caused to the environment and also that the comfort of other visitors is not discupted. The most important of these rules are the following:

The lighting of fire is allowed only in the barbecues provided. At certain picnic sites, like those at Asinou and Athalassa, no fire lighting is allowed.

Before you leave the site make sure that the embers have entirely died down even if you have stored them in places which may have been designed especially for this purpose.

The use of wood which is found in the forest for the lighting of fire and the cooking of food is not allowed. Every visitor should bring with him the necessary quantity of coals.

Keep the place clean. Pick all the garbage which has resulted from the recreation of your group and put them in garbage bins or if they are full take the garbage with you. Do not leave it in plastic bags out because it is usually scattered by stray dogs, foxes etc.

