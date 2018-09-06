The Library Hotel Wellness Resort

The traditional features od this masterfully restored, stone-built mansion blend harmoniously with the green architectural design of environmental Architect Mrs. Antonia Theodosiou. The resort, facing the 19th century church, is situated in Kalavassos village square. The beautiful 19th century mansion consists of 11 uniquely styled suites named after poets, thinkers and writers from all over the world.

The suites open to the courtyard with beautiful and pictures views of the village and surrounding mountains. The main attraction of this mansion is an impressive library lounge with an open fireplace and a collection of interesting books on various subjects with an emphasis on history, philosophy, culture and civilization.

All these features give the retreat the character of the modern day Asclepius temple. House guests can elevate their spirit while experiencing wellbeing of body and soul at the Potamonde Wellness Baths designed for total self care accompanied with healthy gourmet dining at the Mitos Mediterranean Restaurant.