New series of podcasts by renowned psychologist Dr Linda Papadopoulos

The well-known psychologist, author and columnist, Dr Linda Papadopoulos recently launched a new weekly series of podcasts, called “The Psychology Behind”. The podcasts are uploaded on the platform AudioBoom, but are also available on multiple platforms: Apple Podcasts, iTunes, Spotify as well as any other website that hosts podcasts. People can access the podcasts for free, while every week new material will be posted.

Dr Papadopoulos offers advice on anger management, nutrition, how human behaviour affects us as well as trust in the workplace. “I am often approached and asked by people about how to cope with the challenges that life throws at them. It’s been a privilege to have people reach out and tell me their stories–and this is why I decided to produce The Psychology Behind,” said Dr Papadopoulos. “Through the podcast technology, the fact that someone can listen to evidence-based theory and advice at a time and place that suits them is a real leap forward in the way that we approach mental health and well-being and I am thrilled to be a part of it.” she adds.

Dr Linda Papadopoulos is one of the best-known psychologists working in the United Kingdom today. Her CV includes a remarkable academic career, creating and leading successful postgraduate and research programmes. She has authored many books, including “Unfollow”, “Whose Life is it Anyway?”, “The Man-Manual”, “Mirror: Dr. Linda’s Body Image Revolution”, “What Men Say What Women Hear” and “Psychodermatology: The Psychological Impact of Skin Disorders”. She has been a columnist in a permanent column of the Cosmopolitan magazine for 15 years. She often writes articles in various publications and she has often made appearances in American and international TV and radio networks such as CNN, BBC, Sky News, Channel 5 News, CBS, Discovery, CNBC, VH1 and MTV. Her show “My Naked Secret” is being aired on Discovery TLC. Currently, she appears on two Netflix shows, “Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer” and “Autopsy: The Final Hours”.

Dr Linda is a Chartered Psychologist and an Associate Fellow of the British Psychological Society. She has worked in various treatment settings both privately, with her own practice and in the National Health Service. During her 20 years as a clinician, she has gained extensive experience in the counselling of individuals, couples and families. She was recently included in the Top 20 therapists in London by the Evening Standard newspaper.

Her recent work on the effect of social media networks on mental and cognitive health has been met with huge praise. This has prompted many companies around the world, including Google, to invite her to provide counselling services. Today she is an ambassador of the not-for-profit organisation Internet Matters, which consults parents on helping their children navigate the online sphere.

As a psychologist and as a mother Dr Papadopoulos draws inspiration from young people who have developed a positive body image and have a healthy self-esteem. Her philosophy is that when an individual feels good about themselves, their challenges and their successes, they are inevitably led to accept the image they see in the mirror.

Dr Papadopoulos lives in London with her husband, who is Cypriot and their daughter.

Collaboration with Audioboom

Her collaboration with the podcast platform Audioboom is very important, since its goal is to give people the opportunity to access evidence-based advice, through the ease and the flexibility of podcasting. “Dr Linda is a well-respected professional who has offered real insight with regards to the content that we choose to include on our platform, since her advice guides her audience on serious life issues”, the Senior Vice President of Audioboom Ruth Fitzsimons, notes.

Audioboom is a global podcasting platform that unifies the on-demand content enterprise, making the material accessible and wide-reaching. It operates globally, with offices in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia and Latin America, creating an affordable and user-friendly experience. It hosts over 8,000 active channels, with notable partners from all around the world, and receives over 60,000,000 listener requests, allowing its users to share their content through Apple podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Facebook as well as their own websites and apps.

What is Podcasting

Podcasting is a new initiative by amateurs as well as professionals. It is a new kind of “on-demand” web radio that someone can listen to when they want to. Its function is as follows: The creator/producer records their speeches and uploads them on the platform. Users can then download them on a mobile device or an mp3 player and listen to them whenever they wish. Podcasts are incredibly popular abroad, while in Cyprus the trend has also been growing in the last few years.