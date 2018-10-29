Blue Spas in Cyprus

Blue Spa is an affordable luxury Spa chain,the perfect place to unwind and escape in style. Switch off from the stresses of modern life and treat your soul to a luxurious multi-sensory experience, specializing in personal service in one of our inviting, tranquil blue spas, located in hotels all over the Mediterranean island of Cyprus.
During your treatment, enjoy aromatherapy, ambient music and soft lighting. Choose from a range of spa experience treatments including Dead Sea body treatments, anti-ageing Decleor facials, relaxing massage therapies and a long lasting gel polish manicure or a much needed pedicure.
Protaras – Cavo Greco Avenue
Paralimni
Tel. 23 721399