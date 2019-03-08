Exhibition of Children’s Art

Duration: 20 March – 13 April 2019

Opening event and party: Saturday 6th April 2019 at 6:30pm

Visiting hours: Monday – Friday: 10:00am – 7:00pm & Saturday: 12:00am – 2:00pm

About fantasy…

-“What are you going to be when you grow up?”, Anna asked him. “I think I’m going to be a zebra”. Anna laughed and asked him why. “Because when I’m wearing the shirt that my father gave me, the one with the black and white stripes, I can run as fast as it can. When I grow up, Anna, I don’t want to be a prince like in fairytales. I want to run free along with the zebra.”

One thing we surely owe to our children is the possibility for them to make good use of their potentials. Undoubtedly, art is a one-way street that can only lead to personal well-being and success. The significance of art in educating a person or an entire society is becoming an ever-growing necessity. The only thing left for us adults to do is to acknowledge this necessity and offer it generously.

Our primary objective as a school of art is to set the grounds for our children to create and express themselves in their own unique way. Therefore, Aigaia School of Art and Design is inviting you to its annual exhibition of young artists. Come and get acquainted with their creations or even recognise your most intimate ones! There is nothing better than rewarding their efforts and making them feel more secure by giving a boost on their self-esteem. Let us all be a part of it and help them find their own zebras!

So, colour up your life, put on your “something blue” and come meet us with your family and friends on 6th April to BLueparty @6:30pm! We will have the chance to admire our young artists’ constructions and paintings, celebrate and maybe become emotional! Come enjoy our treats and participate in the organised visual art activities! You may also have the chance to take a selfie next to famous painters and their creations brought back to life!

Feeling blue or not, be there! We’ll try to change your colour!

Aigaia School of Art and Design

81, Agion Omologiton, 1080, Nicosia, Cyprus

+357 22 445757 | [email protected]

www.aigaia.com.cy

