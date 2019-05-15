Everything you need to know about the GHS

The first part of Cyprus’ new public health system is due to come into force on June 1.

A list of ten things that citizens should know about the GHS was published on the system’s website on Wednesday.

1 Which healthcare services are covered?

Healthcare services by personal doctors

Healthcare services by specialist doctors

Pharmaceutical products

Laboratory tests

Inpatient healthcare services

Healthcare services in cases of accidents and emergencies

Ambulance services

Healthcare services by nurses, midwifes, clinical psychologists, clinical dieticians, physiotherapists, occupational therapists and speech pathologists

Preventive dental healthcare services

Palliative healthcare and medical rehabilitation

2 When will it come into force?

1st June 2019

Introduction of specialist doctor and personal doctor services, laboratory tests and pharmaceutical products for outpatients.

1st June 2020

Complete implementation of the GHS with the introduction of inpatient services, Accident and Emergency Department (A&Es) services, ambulance services, services by nurses, midwives, allied health professionals, palliative care, medical rehabilitation, preventive dental care and home visits

3 Who are the beneficiaries?

All citizens who are permanent residents in the areas controlled by the Republic of Cyprus and come under one of the following categories:

Cypriot citizens

European citizens who work or hold a permanent residence status in accordance with the provisions of the national legislation

Third country nationals (non-EU citizens) who hold a permanent residence status or a right of equal treatment in accordance with the provisions of the national legislation

Members of the families of the above categories in accordance with the provisions of the national legislation

Refugees and persons with a status of supplementary protection

4 How do beneficiaries have access to healthcare services?

Beneficiaries have access to healthcare services after they enrol in the GHS and register in a personal doctor’s list of their choice.

Beneficiaries can enrol in the GHS and register with a personal doctor either online or by visiting a personal doctor.

Personal doctors will be the first contact point of beneficiaries with the GHS and are responsible to provide all required healthcare services as well as to guide and refer the beneficiaries to more specialised healthcare services when and if this is needed.

Beneficiaries may choose the specialist doctor, pharmacy, laboratory, hospital or any other private or public healthcare provider they wish.

5 Who will contribute to the GHS and how much?

Contributors Contribution Percentage 01/03/19-28/2/20 Contribution Percentage 01/03/20 Employees 1.70% 2.65% Employers (including the State) 1.85% 2.90% State 1.65% 4.70% Self-employed 2.55% 4.00% Pensioners 1.70% 2.65% Income earners (interest, rent dividends, etc.) 1.70% 2.65% Officials 1.70% 2.65%

Contributions will be collected by the Social Insurance Services, the Tax Department and the Treasury of the Republic.

6 What are Co-Payments and when do they apply?

Beneficiaries will pay small amounts of co-payments upon receiving services by outpatient specialists, laboratories, pharmacies, nurses, midwives, allied health professionals, and A&Es such as for example:

€1 per pharmaceutical product, €1 per laboratory test, €6 per visit to a specialist doctor. It is noted that access to personal doctors and inpatient healthcare is free.

The annual co-payment ceiling per person is:

General population: €150 | Low-income pensioners: €75

| Low-income pensioners: Recipients of the Guaranteed Minimum Income benefit: €75 | Children: €75

7 What does the GHS cover?

The GHS covers all medical care needs of beneficiaries including chronic, rare and serious conditions.

8 How is the quality of the healthcare services provided assured?

The GHS planning applies best practices that aim at upgrading the quality of healthcare services such as the introduction of the personal doctors, the implementation of guidelines and the use of a comprehensive IT system.

9 Are high-cost healthcare services covered?

The GHS provides life-long financial protection to all beneficiaries even for unexpected and costly healthcare needs.

10 Are citizens without an income covered?

The right to health within the GHS is independent from the payment of Beneficiaries without an income (unemployed, children, students, soldiers and others) have equal access to healthcare services.