Events and Traditional occupations in Laiki Geitonia Neighbourhood in Lefkosia – May 2019

Organisers: Management Committee of Tenants in Laiki Geitonia – Nicosia (Lefkosia) Municipality
Laiki Geitonia is a traditional neighbourhood inside the city walls.
A stroll in this pedestrianised area gives the perfect insight into life in the Lefkosia of yesterday with its buildings that date from the 18th century and its narrow winding streets lined with little shops and craft workshops.
EVENTS IN LAIKI GEITONIA – MAY 2019
MONDAY – SATURDAY
The art of “Lefkaritiko”embroidery taught by Mrs Maria, a hand embroidery expert from Lefkara village.
Venue: 6 Aristokyprou Street
Time: 11.00
(Contact number for appointments, Mrs Maria: Tel. +357 99 496 111 )
TUESDAY – SUNDAY
30 years Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia
Visit of Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia for the exhibition “Pentadaktylos”.
Opening of the exhibion on te 9th of May by the Mayor Konstantinos Giotkatzis at 19:30.
Venue:Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia
15-17 Ippokratous Street
Laiki Geitonia
Time: 10:00 to 16:30
WEDNESDAY – SATURDAY
Pasteli preparation
Join us as we make the traditional Cypriot “Pasteli”, healthy nutritious bars made from caramelised carob syrup or honey and nuts.
Venue:35, Aristokiprou Street
Laiiki Geitonia
Time: 10:30 &14:00
THURSDAY 16 & 23 & 30/5
Join us for the preparation of Cypriot traditional dishes
Venue: Laiki Geitonia
Time: 13:00
THURSDAY 16 & 30/5
Painting exhibition by Cypriot artist
Venue: next to the Tourist Information Office
Laiki Geitonia
Time: 09:50
FRIDAY 24 & 31/5
The traditional way of haircut (barbershop) in Laiki Geitonia
Venue: Pasikratous 9
Laiki Geitonia
Time: 14:00
FRIDAY 17 & 24 & 31/5
Join us for the preparation of spoon sweets
Venue: Archontiko
Aristokyprou Street
Laiki Geitonia
Time: 11:00 & 11:00
From Wednesday, May 01, 2019
To Friday, May 31, 2019
Region : LEFKOSIA
City : LEFKOSIA MUNICIPALITY