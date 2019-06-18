Events and Traditional occupations in Laiki Geitonia Neighbourhood in Lefkosia – June and July 2019

Organisers: Management Committee of Tenants in Laiki Geitonia – Nicosia (Lefkosia) Municipality
Laiki Geitonia is a traditional neighbourhood inside the city walls. A stroll in this pedestrianised area gives the perfect insight into life in the Lefkosia of yesterday with its buildings that date from the 18th century and its narrow winding streets lined with little shops and craft workshops.
EVENTS IN LAIKI GEITONIA – JUNE AND JULY 2019
Monday to Saturday
The art of “Lefkaritiko”embroidery taught by Mrs Maria, a hand embroidery expert from Lefkara village.
Venue: 6 Aristokyprou Street
Laiki Geitonia
Time: 10:00
Tueaday to Sunday
Visit of Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia for the exhibition “Pentadaktylos”.
15-17 Hippocrates Street
Laiki Geitonia
Time: 10:00 – 16:30
Wednesday to Saturday
Pasteli preparation
Join us as we make the traditional Cypriot “Pasteli”, healthy nutritious bars made from caramelised carob syrup or honey and nuts.
Venue: 35 Aristokyprou Street
Laiiki Geitonia
Time: 14:30
Thursday and Friday
Presentation of Cypriot cuisine
Join us for the preparation of Cypriot traditional dishes
Venue: Laiki geitonia
Time: 13.00
Thursday
Painting exhibition of a Cypriot artist
Venue: next to the Tourist Information Office
Time: 14:00
Friday
The traditional way of haircut (barbershop) in Laiki Geitonia
Venue:9 Pasikratous
Laiki Geitonia
Time: 14:00
Join us for the preparation of spoon sweets
Venue: Archontiko
27 Aristokyprou Street
Laiki Geitonia
Time: 14:00
From Saturday, June 01, 2019
To Wednesday, July 31, 2019
Region : LEFKOSIA
City : LEFKOSIA MUNICIPALITY