Events and Traditional occupations in Laiki Geitonia Neighbourhood in Lefkosia – June and July 2019

Organisers: Management Committee of Tenants in Laiki Geitonia – Nicosia (Lefkosia) Municipality

Laiki Geitonia is a traditional neighbourhood inside the city walls. A stroll in this pedestrianised area gives the perfect insight into life in the Lefkosia of yesterday with its buildings that date from the 18th century and its narrow winding streets lined with little shops and craft workshops.

EVENTS IN LAIKI GEITONIA – JUNE AND JULY 2019

Monday to Saturday

The art of “Lefkaritiko”embroidery taught by Mrs Maria, a hand embroidery expert from Lefkara village.

Venue: 6 Aristokyprou Street

Laiki Geitonia

Time: 10:00

Tueaday to Sunday

Visit of Leventis Municipal Museum of Nicosia for the exhibition “Pentadaktylos”.

15-17 Hippocrates Street

Laiki Geitonia

Time: 10:00 – 16:30

Wednesday to Saturday

Pasteli preparation

Join us as we make the traditional Cypriot “Pasteli”, healthy nutritious bars made from caramelised carob syrup or honey and nuts.

Venue: 35 Aristokyprou Street

Laiiki Geitonia

Time: 14:30

Thursday and Friday

Presentation of Cypriot cuisine

Join us for the preparation of Cypriot traditional dishes

Venue: Laiki geitonia

Time: 13.00

Thursday

Painting exhibition of a Cypriot artist

Venue: next to the Tourist Information Office

Time: 14:00

Friday

The traditional way of haircut (barbershop) in Laiki Geitonia

Venue:9 Pasikratous

Laiki Geitonia

Time: 14:00

Join us for the preparation of spoon sweets

Venue: Archontiko

27 Aristokyprou Street

Laiki Geitonia

Time: 14:00

From Saturday, June 01, 2019

To Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Region : LEFKOSIA

City : LEFKOSIA MUNICIPALITY