Eurostat: One in four ICT students in Cyprus are female

The number of girls and women studying Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) in Cyprus in 2016 stood at 26% of all ICT students, which though low is the fifth highest in the EU 28 and above the EU average of 17%.

According to Eurostat, about 1.3 million people were studying ICT in the European Union in 2016. Girls and women were largely in a minority, accounting for only 17% of all ICT students.

Across the EU Member States, their share ranged from less than 10% in Netherlands (6%) and Belgium (8%) to over 30% in Bulgaria (33%) and Romania (31%).

The information is published by Eurostat on the occasion of International Girls in ICT Day, celebrated on the fourth Thursday in April every year.

Note: These figures refer to students studying at upper secondary level or above. Also, data by field of education are not available for post-secondary non-tertiary education in Czechia, Ireland and Italy or for doctoral or equivalent level in the Netherlands.

It is a global initiative aimed at raising awareness among girls and young women about the importance of digital skills and encouraging them to consider studies and careers in information and communication technologies.