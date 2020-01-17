Menu
Local

Eurostat: Lowest rate of prisoners in the EU since 2000 (graph)

January 17, 2020 at 11:09am

In the EU in 2017, there were on average 116 prisoners per 100,000 people, a rate which is the lowest since 2000, according to a Eurostat survey published today.

Among the Member States, the highest rate was observed in Lithuania (232 prisoners per 100 000), followed by the Czech Republic (209), Estonia (207), Poland (196) and Latvia (193), and the lowest in Denmark (59), Sweden (57) and Finland (56).

On average in the EU, 5% of prisoners were women.

Cyprus in 2017 had 69 prisoners per 100,000 people, only five more than the Netherlands, six less than Croatia, and eight less than Ireland.

Read more:

1 in 4 EU citizens avoided sharing information with social media in 2019 (graphs)

You May Also Like

Local
January 17, 2020

Man wanted for assault, carrying illegal weapon (photo)

Josephine Koumettou
Local
January 17, 2020

Ayios Neophytos waterfall ‘back to life’ after rains (video)

Bouli Hadjioannou