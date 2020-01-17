Eurostat: Lowest rate of prisoners in the EU since 2000 (graph)

In the EU in 2017, there were on average 116 prisoners per 100,000 people, a rate which is the lowest since 2000, according to a Eurostat survey published today.
Among the Member States, the highest rate was observed in Lithuania (232 prisoners per 100 000), followed by the Czech Republic (209), Estonia (207), Poland (196) and Latvia (193), and the lowest in Denmark (59), Sweden (57) and Finland (56).
On average in the EU, 5% of prisoners were women.
Cyprus in 2017 had 69 prisoners per 100,000 people, only five more than the Netherlands, six less than Croatia, and eight less than Ireland.
Read more:
1 in 4 EU citizens avoided sharing information with social media in 2019 (graphs)