Eurostat: Cyprus has 609 passenger cars per 1000 inhabitants

Cyprus has the fifth highest ‘motorisation rate’ in the EU — that is passenger cars per 1000 inhabitants, according to figures issued by Eurostat on Wednesday.

It said that there are several smaller countries amongst the EU Member States with the highest ’motorisation rates’.

In 2017, Luxembourg (670 passenger cars per 1000 inhabitants) headed the list (however, this figure may be influenced by cross-border workers using company cars registered in the country).

After that followed Italy with 625 cars per 1000 inhabitants, Finland (617 cars), Malta (613 cars) and Cyprus (609 cars).

In 2017, the highest number of registered passenger cars was observed in Germany with 46 million cars.

Thereafter followed Italy (37 million cars: 2016 data) and France (32 million cars). Over the five year period from 2013 to 2017, there was strong growth in the number of registered passenger cars in several Member States.

The highest growth over this period was recorded in Slovakia (18 %), followed by Czechia and Portugal (both 17 %), Estonia (15 %), Malta and Hungary (both 14 %).