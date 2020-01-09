Eurostat: Breast cancer screening rate in Cyprus 4th lowest in EU

Only 34.8% of women in Cyprus aged between 50 to 69 were screened for breast cancer — the fourth lowest share in the EU 28, according to 2017 figures published by Eurostat on Thursday.

The EU’s statistical service said that in 2017, the proportion of women aged 50-69 years who had been screened for breast cancer (using a mammography) within the previous two years differed greatly among Member States.

Based on screening programmes, eight Member States had breast cancer screening rates below 50%, with the lowest rates in Romania (0.2% of women aged 50-69 – 2015 data), Bulgaria (20.6%) and Slovakia (30.7%). Cyprus was ranked fourth from the bottom with 34.8%.

By contrast, there were four Member States that reported breast cancer screening rates of 75% or above: Denmark (82.1% in 2016), Finland (81.9%), the Netherlands (78.2% in 2015) and the United Kingdom (75.1%).

The source dataset can be found here.