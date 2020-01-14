Menu
Eurostat: Average hospital stay in Cyprus in 2017 was 6.1 nights

January 14, 2020 at 11:02am
As the Health Insurance Organisation begins talks with private hospitals to bring them into the general health scheme, Eurostat has published figures on the average length of a hospital stay for in-patients across the EU.

These showed that in 2017, the average ranged from 4.5 days in the Netherlands, 5.3 days in Bulgaria and 5.5 days (2016 data) in Denmark to 9.1 days in France, 9.6 days in Czechia and 9.8 days in Hungary.

The average for Cyprus was 6.1 days which was the sixth lowest in the EU and the eighth lowest including the EFTA countries (Switzerland, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway)

Although there were more female patients than male patients, the average length of stay for male patients was generally longer in most Member States, Eurostat added.

 

The source dataset can be found here.

