Eurostat: 69% of Cyprus residents used social networks in 2018

July 1, 2019 at 12:48pm


In Cyprus,  69% of people aged 16-74 participated in social networks in 2018, higher than the EU 28 average of 56%, figures issued by Eurostat show.

This rate is particularly high among youngsters –it stood at 95% among people aged 16 to 24, compared to the EU 28 average of 88%.

For older people aged 65 to 74, it was 22% in Cyprus and 19% in the EU 28.

 

In the EU, 56% of people aged 16-74 participated in social networks in 2018. EU’s social network participation rate has steadily increased since the beginning of the data collection (38% in 2011), Eurostat said.

Social network participation includes activities such as creating a user profile, posting messages or other contributions to social networks.

Among EU Member States, the social network participation rate was highest in Denmark (79%), ahead of Belgium (73%), Sweden and the United Kingdom (70%).

At the opposite end of the scale, this share was below 50% in three Member States: France (42%), Italy (46%) and Slovenia (49%).

Among younger people aged 16 to 24 years, almost 9 in 10 people in the EU participated in social networks (88%).

This share ranged from 77% in France and 79% in Italy to 97% in Czechia, Denmark and Croatia.

Among older people aged 65 to 74 years, almost one fifth (19%) participated in social networks. This share ranged from 8% in Bulgaria and 9% in Greece to 46% in Denmark.

This news item marks World Social Media Day (June 30).

The source dataset is accessible here.

