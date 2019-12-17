Eurostat: 54.8% of live births in Cyprus by C-section, highest in EU28

Cyprus had the highest rate of caesarean sections in 2017 among the 28 EU member states according to figures published by Eurostat on Tuesday.
These showed that caesarean sections, the delivery of one or more babies through an incision in a mother’s abdomen and uterus, were performed at least 1.4 million times in the EU.
Caesareans were most frequent in Cyprus (54.8 % of all live births in 2017), followed by Romania (44.1%), Bulgaria (43.1%), Poland (39.3%) and Hungary (37.3%), and the least in Finland (16.5%), Sweden (16.6%), Estonia and Lithuania (both 19.4%) and France (19.7%).
The source dataset can be found here and here.
