Eurostat: 23.9% of Cyprus population at risk of poverty or social exclusion

Nearly 24% of the population in Cyprus are at risk of poverty or social exclusion, according to figures for 2018 published by Eurostat on Thursday on the occasion of the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty, which takes place each year on October 17.

This is above the EU28 average of 21.7%.

The breakdown for Cyprus shows that 24.7% of women and 23.1% of men are at risk. As regards the distribution by age, the figure for those under 18 is 25.5% and for those 65 and over 23.5% and as regards activity status 13.4% are employed and 61.4% unemployed.

Eurostat said its updated data visualisation on ‘At risk of poverty and social exclusion’ contains the latest data for 2018.

