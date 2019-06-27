Menu
Local

Eurostat: 17.4% of young Cypriots neither in work nor education

June 27, 2019 at 3:02pm
Around one in six (16.5%) of young people aged 20-34 — corresponding to approximately 15 million young people —  were neither in employment nor in education and training (NEET) in the EU in 2018, according to figures posted by Eurostat on Thursday.

In Cyprus, the share stood at 17.4% which is above the EU 28 average,with a higher rate among young women (20%) than young men (14.5%)

The share of people not in employment, education or training (the NEET rate) for those aged 20-34 varied considerably across the EU Member States in 2018.

The lowest NEET rates for people aged 20–34 in 2018 were in Sweden (8.0%), the Netherlands (8.4%), Luxembourg (9.9%) and Malta (10.1%).

In contrast, the highest NEET rates were recorded in Italy (28.9%) and Greece (26.8%). In these two Member States, more than a quarter of all young people aged 20–34 were neither in employment nor in education and training.

There is a considerable difference in the NEET rate between young women and young men. For women aged 20-34, the NEET rate in 2018 was 20.9%, compared with 12.2% for 20-34 year old men.

The source dataset can be found here.

