European Space Agency posts image of Cyprus

The European Space Agency (ESA) has posted an image of Cyprus on its Twitter feed.

“Today, @ CopernicusEU # Sentinel2 takes us above # Cyprus with this image comprised of two scans captured on the same day. Located on the Anatolian plate, Cyprus is the third largest island in the Mediterranean. The centre of the island is dominated by the Troodos mountains,” it said.

The Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission comprises a constellation of two polar-orbiting satellites placed in the same sun-synchronous orbit, phased at 180° to each other.

It aims at monitoring variability in land surface conditions, and its wide swath width (290 km) and high revisit time (10 days at the equator with one satellite, and 5 days with 2 satellites under cloud-free conditions which results in 2-3 days at mid-latitudes) will support monitoring of Earth’s surface changes.

The coverage limits are from between latitudes 56° south and 84° north.

