European Commission: Turkey’s intention to dispatch Yavuz in the Cyprus EEZ does not contribute to dialogue

Turkey`s intention to dispatch Yavuz in the Cyprus EEZ, does not contribute to an environment conducive to dialogue in good faith, Peter Stano, European Commission and European External Action Service (EEAS) Spokesman stated, following Turkey`s latest announcements.

The Spokesman stated that “following the latest announcement by the Turkish Authorities that the drilling ship Yavuz is going to be dispatched for a new drilling operation, the EU recalls its position concerning Turkey’s illegal drilling activities in Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone”.

“Concrete steps towards creating an environment conducive to dialogue in good faith are needed. The intention by Turkey to launch further exploration and drilling activities in the wider region goes, regrettably, in the opposite direction”, Peter Stano clarifies.

“The international law of the sea, the principle of good neighbourly relations and the sovereignty and sovereign rights over the maritime zones of all Member States have to be respected. All members of the international community must abide by these principles and should refrain from any actions undermining regional stability and security”, the Spokesman conluded.

(Cyprus News Agency)

