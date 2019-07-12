European Commission supports mobile phone interoperability in Cyprus (video)

The European Commission (EC) on Friday issued an announcement in support of the achieved mobile phone interoperability across the Green Line in Cyprus.

The seamless use of mobile phones was established on Thursday as part of the confidence-building measures agreed by the two sides.

Now, people living in the Turkish-occupied north and those living in Republic of Cyprus-controlled areas can use their mobile devices on either side for the first time.

“I want to thank both leaders for their commitment and determination to see this important confidence building measure through. This initiative will have a positive impact on lives of Cypriots as it will lead to savings for mobile phone users when they cross the green line. This is also a symbolic measure as it enables greater interaction between the communities on the island,” EC Vice- President Dombrovskis, responsible for the Euro and Social Dialogue said.

The Commission said that through its Structural Reform Support Service (SRSS), it has played an active role in supporting the negotiations for the Cyprus problem.

“To support the conclusion of the agreement for seamless mobile phone use throughout Cyprus, the SRSS provided technical and legal advice, as well as financial resources from the Aid Programme for the Turkish Cypriot community,” the EC said.

Calls are routed through a GSM roaming hub managed by Comfone from Bern, Switzerland. The prices are the same for all Cypriots and enable subscribers to call back home and use mobile data at a reasonable price, it explained.

