Europe Day in Limassol

“We celebrate Europe. We choose our future”
Cyprus celebrates Europe Day
Europe Day provides for yet another year the opportunity for a festive setting to be enjoyed by both adults and children at the Limassol Multifunctional Seaside Park (Molos) on Saturday, 11 May 2019, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
This year’s event will host a rich program of cultural and artistic events, fun activities for children, a live radio program with Active Radio 107.4 & 102.5 and many other surprises. Furthermore, information stands on European funding, employment and education programs, Embassies of EU member states offering interesting information about their countries as well as traditional food and drinks, flavours from various corners of Europe, will await all those attending Europe Day celebration.
As every year, the event on Europe Day in Cyprus is open to the public.