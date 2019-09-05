Eurofast turns 40! A time to celebrate our journey, remember our history & core values, and give thanks to our clients, associates and other stakeholders. Over the next 12 months, our regional management team is planning a series of events across all our offices in South East Europe and Middle East.
Eurofast started off as a small accounting agency working with local businesses in Cyprus and 40 years later counts 22 offices the region.
Christodoulos Damianou, CEO of Eurofast Ltd, remarked, “Our 40 year anniversary is a milestone for our Organisation. Our success throughout the years is based on providing best-in-class services and reinforcing our position as the ‘local advisor of choice’ in the Region we operate in”.
Our schedule of events will be announced soon on our social media platforms and website so stay tuned!