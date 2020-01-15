Eurofast celebrates 40th birthday

Eurofast is turning 40 and is celebrating the journey, remembering its history andcore values and giving thanks to clients, associates and other stakeholders.

On Tuesday, January 23, 2020 the company will hold its second 40 year anniversary celebration at Eurofast’s new offices in Athens, with the participation of the spinto soprano, Katerina Mina.

On Thursday, November 7 2019, Eurofast launched a series of events across all its offices in South East Europe and the Middle East by celebrating its 40-year anniversary at the Latsia Municipality Theatre in Nicosia, Cyprus, in a wonderful ceremony with more than 300 guests and a spectacular performance by the breath-taking Argentinian Tango Group “Tango Legends”.

In 1978, Eurofast started off as a small accounting agency working with local businesses in Cyprus and 40 years later counts 22 offices across the SEEME region.

Christodoulos Damianou, CEO of Eurofast Ltd, remarked, “Our 40 year anniversary is a milestone for our Organization. Our success throughout the years is based on providing best-in-class services and reinforcing our position as the ‘local advisor of choice’ in the Region we operate in”.