Eurobarometer: 85% of Cypriots ‘satisfied with their life’

The vast majority of Cypriots (85%) are satisfied with their life — close to the EU 28 average of 83%, with the Irish the most satisfied with 97% and the Greeks the least with only 49%, according to later Eurobarometer.

Younger Cypriots were more satisfied that their older counterparts: 97% among the 15-24 age group, 83% among the 25-39 year group, 87% among the 40-54 age group and 79% among those aged 55 and over.

The same report shows confidence in the EU among Cypriots up by 3 percentage points compared to the previous Eurobarometer six months ago to 41%. More than half (52%) say they do not trust the EU, above the EU average of 48%.

The majority of Cypriots believe that the EU does not take the interests of their country into consideration (74%, +9%, ΕΕ28: 43%), which is the second highest in the EU after Greece. However the majority of Cypriots (59%) do not believe that their country would have a better future outside the EU (+3%, ΕΕ28: 61%).

Two out of three Cypriot respondents (65%) said they identified as EU citizens, though this was 7% down on the previous Eurobarometer.

Three out of five Cypriots said they did not feel link to the EU (60% as in the previous report), which is the third highest in the EU (ΕΕ28: 42%).

Biggest concern: the economy

The majority of Cypriots consider the economy the biggest issue currently facing the country (39%, -10% from the previous report and the second highest in the EU after Greece, EU28: 15%) and unemployment (32%, -8%, fifth highest in the EU, ΕΕ28: 23%).

Asked what were the biggest issues for themselves, Cypriots cited inflation and the cost of living (32%, +8% from previous report, ΕΕ28: 32%), their household finances (29%, +1% and the highest in the EU with Greece and Croatia, ΕΕ28: 13%), and the state of the economy in Cyprus (19%, +1%, highest in EU, ΕΕ28: 8%).

The most important issues facing the EU for Cypriots as for other EU citizens were migration (52%, +11% from previous report, ΕΕ28: 40%, +2%), terrorism (26%, -18%, ΕΕ28: 20%, -9%), and the economy (22%, -4%, ΕΕ28: 18%)

As regards immigration, only 12% of Cypriot respondents said it was an important issue for the country and even fewer (6%) consider it important for them personally. However, 52% of Cypriots believe that migration is the biggest single issue facing the EU as a whole. Even though two out of three Cypriots consider freedom of movement an important achievement in the EU, 50%, which is the second highest in the EU, is negatively disposed towards the migration of other EU citizens to their country.

In contrast, 64% of public opinion in the EU is favourably disposed towards other EU citizens migrating to their countries. As regards migration from third countries, three out of four Cypriots (75%) are negatively disposed (ΕU average: 53%).

Moreover, free movement of people, goods and services (66%) and peace (58%) are according to Cypriots the biggest achievements of the EU. This is in line with public opinion elsewhere in the EU.

As regards the Turkish Cypriots, issues of primary concern to Turkish Cypriots are the increase in prices, unemployment and the economy more generally. Confidence in the EU in the Turkish Cypriot community stands at 52%, higher than the EU average (42%) and the 41% recorded in the government controlled areas.

Only one in ten Cypriots trusts political parties



A large number (84%) of Cypriots do not trust political parties, 67% do not trust parliament and 63% do not trust the government (11% and 17% respectively more than the previous report 2018). The army enjoys the most confidence — 61% — followed by the police (52%).

As regards the media, one in two trust the radio (49%) and TV (48%) and one in three the internet (36%) and the written press (34%). And 29% trust social media, much higher than the EU average of 19%.

The sample size in the government controlled areas was 505 people aged 15 and over with personal interviews held between November 8-20, 2018. For the Turkish Cypriot community, the sample size was 500 people aged 15 and over with personal interviews held between November 8-20, 2018

