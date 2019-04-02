EUandME: bringing people together

Katerina, 25, is a European studies graduate and thanks to the European Union and its Erasmus+ programme has had the opportunity to study and live in France and Spain. Then, as part of the EU’s Voluntary Service, she was able to work in Portugal.
Today, she is a mentor for young people who come to Cyprus from other European countries as part of the EU;s Voluntary Service.
She says that mobility is the most valuable opportunity offered by the EU as it brings people together giving then the chance to travel and work in the EU country of their choice.