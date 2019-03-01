EU Scholarship Programme to award grants to Turkish Cypriot community 

The European Commission has announced the launch of the “EU Scholarships for the Turkish Cypriot community Programme for the Academic Year 2019/20” funded under the Aid Programme.
According to a press release issued on Thursday by the European Commission Representation in Cyprus, in this round the EU Scholarship Programme will award grants to approximately 130 Turkish Cypriot students, graduates and professionals.
“This comes in addition to approximately 1,400, who have already benefited from EU Scholarship grants since 2007”, the statement reads.
The EC also announced that this year`s project is for long-term programmes and short-term programmes in EU Member States and that up to 40% of the budget can be utilised for UK programmes.
The call for 2019/20 includes a list of priority areas. Applicants in these areas will receive additional points during the evaluation.
The EU Scholarships Programme is fully funded by the EU and will be implemented by the British Council.
