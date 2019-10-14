EU: ‘restrictive measures’ for those involved in illegal drilling in Cyprus’ EEZ

EU Foreign Ministers on Monday agreed on restrictive measures targeting individuals and companies involved in illegal drilling in Cyprus’ EEZ.

In a statement, the EU Foreign Ministers who met in Luxembourg said: “In light of Turkey’s continued illegal drilling activities in the eastern Mediterranean, the Council reaffirms its full solidarity with Cyprus, regarding the respect of its sovereignty and sovereign rights in accordance with international law.

“It recalls its conclusions of 15 July 2019 in all its parts, and notably that delimitation of exclusive economic zones and continental shelf should be addressed through dialogue and negotiation in good faith, in full respect of international law and in accordance with the principle of good neighbourly relations.

“The Council, based on preparatory work already undertaken, agrees that a framework regime of restrictive measures targeting natural and legal persons responsible for or involved in the illegal drilling activity of hydrocarbons in the Eastern Mediterranean is put in place, and invites the High Representative and the Commission to swiftly present proposals to this effect.”

The Foreign Ministers decision will be forwarded for ratification to the EU summit of heads of state and government who meet later this week.