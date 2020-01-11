EU needs to be more actively involved in Iran, Iraq and Libya, FM says

Cyprus Foreign Affairs Minister Nicos Christodoulides has said that the EU needs to be more actively involved in Libya, Iran and Iraq.
Christodoulides was speaking during an extraordinary meeting of EU Foreign Affairs Ministers, in Brussels, on Friday.
He stressed that “this is our neighbourhood and our credibility is on the line.”
EU Foreign Affairs Ministers were analytically briefed by UN Secretary General’s Special Representative Ghassan Salamé, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
“Ministers expressed their agreement about the need for the EU to engage strongly to avoid that the current crisis spirals out of control, and gave a mandate to the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, to engage with all actors with the objective of moving towards a political solution in the framework of the Berlin process and the UN-led mediated efforts” a Council press release reads.
