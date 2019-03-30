EU leaders to meet on April 10 on Brexit

European Union leaders will meet again on April 10, following the rejection by the British Parliament, for the third time round, of the withdrawal agreement, EU Council president Donald Tusk has announced.
“In view of the rejection of the Withdrawal Agreement by the House of Commons, I have decided to call a European Council on Apr 10. Brexit,” Donald Tusk, the European Council president, tweeted.
The Commission announced also that 12 April is the deadline for the UK’s withdrawal, if London does not offer any other alternative.
Last week EU leaders gave May until yesterday to secure backing for the deal she struck with them last year, or Britain would leave as early as Apr 12 if London offers no other strategy.
Brexit without an agreement on 12 April is a possible scenario and the EU is fully prepared for such an eventuality, the Commission said.