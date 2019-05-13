EU Journalists Federation supports Sevgul Uludag’s Nobel Peace Prize nomination

The European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) adopted a resolution supporting Sevgul Uludag’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The resolution was submitted to the EFJ by the Union of Cyprus’ Journalists (UCJ) and the Press Workers’ Union in the occupied north (Basin Sen) during EFJ’s annual meeting that took place in Talinn, Estonia between May 9-10.

Born in Nicosia in 1958, Uludağ has devoted the past 18 years of her life to the issue of the missing, trying to find possible burial locations, and researching and writing about their painful and tragic stories.

She has also set up a hot line so that readers from both communities can provide any information they may have on the issue anonymously.

The journalist has also brought relatives of missing from the two communities together, helping to establish a bicommunal association of relatives of the missing and victims of war called “Together we can”.

Uludag is a 2008 Courage in Journalism Award laureate, the first Cypriot winner of this award. She has also received the Press Freedom Award from Reporters Without Borders and the European Citizen’s Prize from the European Parliament (2014).

