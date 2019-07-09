EU High Representative warns Turkey over new drilling operation off Cyprus

The EU High Representative Federica Mogherini on Monday warned Turkey over its intended new drilling operation at the northeast of Cyprus, recalling that Turkey’s continued actions have a serious negative impact across the range of EU-Turkey relations and that “as mandated by the European Council, the Commission and the EEAS are about to present options to the Council for appropriate measures.”

More specifically, the High Representative stated that “Turkey’s declared intention to illegally conduct a new drilling operation northeast of Cyprus is of grave concern.”

“This second planned drilling operation, two months after the start of the ongoing drilling operations west of Cyprus, is a further unacceptable escalation which violates the sovereignty of Cyprus,” she underlined.

“We call on the Turkish authorities, once again, to refrain from such actions, act in a spirit of good neighbourliness and respect the sovereignty and sovereign rights of the Republic of Cyprus in accordance with international law,” Mogherini noted.

“Recalling the conclusions of the European Council on 20 June 2019, Turkey’s continued actions have a serious negative impact across the range of EU-Turkey relations”, Mogherini recalled and further warned that “as mandated by the European Council, the Commission and the EEAS are about to present options to the Council for appropriate measures.”

“The European Union will respond appropriately and in full solidarity with Cyprus”, she concluded.

Turkey issued in May a navigational telex, announcing its intention to start drilling off Cyprus until September 3. Since May 4, the Turkish drill ship “Fatih” is in an area that falls within the EEZ and continental shelf of the Republic of Cyprus.

(Cyprus News Agency)

Read more