EU grant to help bring WiFi to 19 communities

A total of 19 municipalities and communities in Cyprus will each receive a €15,000 grant as part of the first phase of the WiFi for Europe or WiFi4EU programme.

They were selected from a total of 105 municipalities and communities in Cyprus which applied for the EU grant. EU-wide, a total of 2800 municipalities will receive the grant, selected from a total of 13,000 applications.

The Cypriot municipalities and communities selected are: Ayia Napa, Ayios Dhometios, Ayios Theodoros Soleas, Anagia, Askas, Dora, Kakopetria, Kathikas, Kouka, Latsia, Limassol, Liopetri, Oikos, Ora, Paralimni, Pentakomo, Pissouri, Tembria and Tseri.

They will all receive €15,000 so as to install WiFi in public places such as town halls, squares, libraries, museums and parks.

Access to the internet from such locations will be offered free, and the service must be available for a minimum of three years. No other free internet must be available at those locations.

Through the links, users must have access to digitalized public services. Three more application rounds are expected to be held, open both to municipalities and communities which have applied but were not selected and to those that are applying for the first time.