EU foreign ministers to adopt ‘without discussion’ illegal Turkish drilling regulation

EU foreign ministers will adopt on Monday without discussion a regulation on restrictive measures against individuals and companies related to illegal Turkish drilling in the eastern Mediterranean, according to the official Council agenda released on Saturday in Brussels.

The EU has already decided to impose restrictive measures against natural and legal persons related to, benefiting from, carrying out or supporting illegal Turkish drilling within the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) of the Republic of Cyprus.

The decision of the 28 Member States was taken at a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Monday 14 October unanimously and was ratified at the highest political level by the European Council Summit of 17 October.

The October 14th decision came in the wake of warnings and a previous package of measures against Turkey on the same issue, which was decided again in June at the level of leaders and ministers respectively.

Ministers had on 14 October instructed a relevant committee of the Council to draw up and present the relevant EU Regulation on sanctions against persons and companies, and then the addressees of the sanctions would have to be named.

On Monday 11 November and following the technical preparations, the regulation is ready and is expected to be passed by the Ministers as “`A` Item “, that is, without discussion.

More specifically the Ministers will adopt the item listed: “10. Council Decision and Regulation concerning restrictive measures in view of Turkey`s unauthorised drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean Adoption approved by Coreper, Part 2, on 06.11.2019 (13866/19 13262/19 13265/19 CORLX)”.

Οn Turkey`s illegal drilling the decision of the 14th of October states the following:

“In light of Turkey’s continued illegal drilling activities in the eastern Mediterranean, the Council reaffirms its full solidarity with Cyprus, regarding the respect of its sovereignty and sovereign rights in accordance with international law.

“It recalls its conclusions of 15 July 2019 in all its parts, and notably that delimitation of exclusive economic zones and continental shelf should be addressed through dialogue and negotiation in good faith, in full respect of international law and in accordance with the principle of good neighbourly relations.”

