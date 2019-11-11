EU adopts measures against Turkey

The Foreign Affairs Council today, unanimously adopted legal acts regarding the imposition of restrictive EU measures against Turkey due to its illegal drilling and activities in the EEZ of the Republic of Cyprus.

The measures apply to natural and / or legal persons responsible or involved in the design, preparation, participation, provision of guidance or assistance in drilling activities related to the exploration and production of hydrocarbons or the extraction of hydrocarbons resulting from such activities not authorized by the Republic of Cyprus in its territorial waters or its exclusive economic zone or continental shelf.

Today`s adoption of the legislative acts is the implementation of the political decision taken at the level of Foreign Ministers on 14 October. It is noted that the drafting and adoption of the legal acts was, in accordance with the EU Treaties, a condition for the entry into force of the restrictive measures referred to.

The adopted decision and regulation will be published in the official EU newspaper.

Source: CNA