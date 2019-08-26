Ethnografilm Nicosia Festival

Ethnografilm Nicosia, a collaboration between the University of Cyprus and the Home for Cooperation, brings a selection of films from the Ethnografilm annual festival in open-air screenings in the UN Buffer Zone. It welcomes the participation of filmmakers, critics and spectators from all communities across the island divide. Ethnografilm Nicosia aspires to provoke thinking and deliberation, and import knowledge that enhances our understanding on global as well as local conditions of living and cohabiting.

Ethnografilm is a festival that celebrates the field of video ethnography, serving as a showcase for work and forum for dialogue between independent and academic documentary filmmakers. Marked by its contemporary relevance and broad intellectual range, the objective of Ethnografilm is to promote the examination of cultures as well as social issues, describing “patterns of living” throughout the world to educate and entertain.

Ethnografilm Nicosia – 2019 Programme

27 September 2019

– El Rio (Peru) [58 min] – Ghangam (India) [40 min] – Ghetto Balboa (Germany, Hungary) [70 min]

28 September 2019

– Authenticity (India) [19 min] – Arena (Colombia) [34 min] – Bamba, the Taste of Knowledge (Senegal) [22 min] – Orphans of the Land (Mozambique) [30 min] – Together Apart (Cyprus, Philippines) [58 min]

***All the screenings are open to public and free of entrance.***