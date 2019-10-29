Menu
Estonia launches separate Swedbank money laundering investigation

October 29, 2019 at 5:15pm
Estonia’s police and prosecutor have launched a separate criminal investigation of Swedbank over alleged money laundering in 2011-2017, the state prosecutor’s office said on Tuesday.

“Based on the current information Estonia was possibly used as a transit country in a money laundering scheme,” it said in a statement.

Estonia has earlier said its investigation of Swedbank activities were part of an investigation into Danske Bank money laundering in Estonia.

Swedbank was not immediately available to comment.

(Reuters)

Cyprus-registered company alleged link to Swedbank scandal – reports

